Registration closes for February 2025 workshops

In 2024, a cycle of workshops conducted with the people of Clamar led to the joint development of a diagnosis by sector. This essential prerequisite for the launch of the studies made it possible to target in a detailed and precise way the points of attention and particularities of your neighbourhoods. This data is valuable material for the project team and the design office, which are present at these meetings. The studies in progress make it possible to concretely address the various lessons learned from these workshops, including the improvement of the connection at Clamart station, the search for the best possible service to the city, and the optimization of the insertion of structures on the surface.

Île-de-France Mobilités is organising a new cycle of workshops in February 2025 to present the progress of the studies with regard to the results of the comparative analysis of the different scenarios for the installation and insertion of the structures.

Due to the strong mobilization generated by this cycle of workshops, registrations are now closed. Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to allowing the participation of a maximum number of people within the capacity limit of the available rooms.