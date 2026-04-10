Highlights of the project and consultation in 2026 - early 2027

Île-de-France Mobilités is finalising the preliminary studies for the extension of the T10 tramway between the Jardin Parisien and Gare de Clamart stations. Several key milestones are on the horizon for the coming months and until the beginning of 2027.

June 2026: presentation of the selected project to the public

At the end of the preliminary studies, the project selected for the public inquiry will be presented to the public at a public information meeting in Clamart. Specific exchanges will take place with the owners concerned. The public meeting will make it possible to share the characteristics of the project and the principles of organisation of the site, which will be refined in the subsequent study phases.

Summer 2026: deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on the public inquiry file

The public inquiry file, containing the impact study of the project, will be submitted this summer to the board of directors of Île-de-France Mobilités for approval. Subsequently, it will be sent to the prefecture for examination.

Autumn 2026 – Early 2027: examination of the file by the State services and public inquiry

The public inquiry file will be examined by the competent authorities (Environmental Authority and General Secretariat for Investment) before the public inquiry prior to obtaining a declaration of public utility, which is expected to start by early 2027. This will allow the public to be informed and express themselves on the project. At the end of the public inquiry, the commission of inquiry will issue an opinion allowing the prefect to express his views on the public utility of the project.

Information on the upcoming dialogue times will be posted soon on the website.