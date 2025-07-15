Tram T10: ridership exceeds expectations

Two years after the line was commissioned, the T10 tram linking Antony (Croix de Berny) to Clamart (Jardin Parisien) in 20 minutes shows higher ridership data than expected. This success testifies to the service provided by the line to the inhabitants and users of the south of the Hauts-de-Seine.

The ridership figures for the first half of 2025 on the T10 tram:

Nearly 30,000 passengers on average per day on weekdays

More than 23,000 passengers on Saturday and 16,000 on Sunday on average

and The busiest stop : La Croix de Berny, with 8,000 passengers who get on every day(both directions) on weekdays

To support this dynamic, complete the network and meet the needs of travel to the future metro line 15, Île-de-France Mobilités is studying the conditions for carrying out an extension of the T10 to Clamart station.