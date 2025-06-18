The minutes of the public meeting are available!
On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités came to meet you. The project team has presented the studies of the alternatives as well as the modalities for the insertion of the tunnel solution selected to date.
The minutes of this public meeting as well as the studies of bus and tram alternatives on the surface and subsurface are now available.
Minutes - Public Meeting
Studies, alternative solutions for tram mode
Studies, alternative solutions, bus mode
