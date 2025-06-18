Tram

ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart

The minutes of the public meeting are available!

Published on

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités came to meet you. The project team has presented the studies of the alternatives as well as the modalities for the insertion of the tunnel solution selected to date.

The minutes of this public meeting as well as the studies of bus and tram alternatives on the surface and subsurface are now available.

Document IMG

Minutes - Public Meeting

18 juin 2025

Document IMG

Studies, alternative solutions for tram mode

Juin 2025

Document IMG

Studies, alternative solutions, bus mode

Juin 2025