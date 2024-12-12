Continuous consultation - check out the first interim report!

The first interim report of the ongoing consultation is online! This is written by Sylvie Haudebourg, guarantor of the continuous consultation appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate.

Follow-up of the project owner's commitments, consultation and dialogue methods put in place, content of exchanges with the public and main topics discussed... The report looks back at the sequence of public association carried out between autumn 2023 and spring 2024 and presents the guarantor's opinion on the progress of the consultation.

The ongoing consultation will therefore be the subject of an interim report by the guarantor each year, until the organisation of the public inquiry, the next phase of public participation.