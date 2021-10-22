The balance sheet and commitments

At the end of the preliminary consultation, the guarantors of the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) drew up a report and formulated requests and recommendations for the attention of Île-de-France Mobilités. As part of the project owner's response to the guarantors' assessment, Île-de-France Mobilités then made the following commitments for the continuation of the consultation:

to continue the tunnel extension project by seeking all possible optimisations with regard to the variants proposed during the consultation;

to examine and evaluate, as part of the further studies, the new alternatives proposed by the participants during the consultation with regard to the issues identified.

These are the commitments that were presented and approved at the plenary session of the CNDP on September 6, 2023.

To find out more, you can read below the results of the consultation and the project owner's response!