The agenda

Opening Public Meeting

March 7, 2023

7pm-9:30pm

Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart

Free participation

The purpose of the opening public meeting is to present the project and the modalities of the consultation as well as the role of the guarantors, and to encourage initial exchanges with the public.

Evening debate: "The opportunity of the project in a developing territory",

March 22, 2023

7pm-9:30pm

Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart

On registration via the form below

The evening debate will provide an opportunity to discuss the dynamics of the territory's development, the proposed tramway solution and its response to tomorrow's mobility needs. It will allow different actors to carry out their analysis and to cross points of view.

Decryption evening: "Better understanding and questioning the effects of the project in the construction phase".

March 29, 2023

7pm-9:30pm

Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart

On registration via the form below

Limited number of places

This evening will offer those who wish to deepen their knowledge of the project from a technical point of view and its integration into the territory, and will be enriched by the presentation of experts.