The agenda
From February 27 to April 24, participate in 6 public meetings
Opening Public Meeting
- March 7, 2023
- 7pm-9:30pm
- Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart
- Free participation
The purpose of the opening public meeting is to present the project and the modalities of the consultation as well as the role of the guarantors, and to encourage initial exchanges with the public.
Evening debate: "The opportunity of the project in a developing territory",
- March 22, 2023
- 7pm-9:30pm
- Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart
- On registration via the form below
The evening debate will provide an opportunity to discuss the dynamics of the territory's development, the proposed tramway solution and its response to tomorrow's mobility needs. It will allow different actors to carry out their analysis and to cross points of view.
Decryption evening: "Better understanding and questioning the effects of the project in the construction phase".
- March 29, 2023
- 7pm-9:30pm
- Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart
- On registration via the form below
- Limited number of places
This evening will offer those who wish to deepen their knowledge of the project from a technical point of view and its integration into the territory, and will be enriched by the presentation of experts.
Contributory workshop #1: The tramway: surface or tunnel?
- April 6, 2023
- 6pm-8pm
- Maison des Associations (Salle Albert Camus), 13 BIS rue de Bièvres, 92 140 Clamart
- On registration via the form below
- Limited number of places
This workshop will provide an opportunity to address the two scenarios submitted for consultation in a collegial and detailed manner.
Contributory workshop #2: Developments by sector
- April 13, 2023
- 6pm-8pm
- Maison des Associations (Salle Albert Camus), 13 BIS rue de Bièvres, 92 140 Clamart
- On registration via the form below
- Limited number of places
This workshop will make it possible to address collegially and in a precise manner the adjustments induced by each scenario and in each sector. For example: the tramway route, the positioning of the stations, the interconnection solutions, the layout of the surroundings, etc.
Closing meeting
- April 20, 2023
- 7pm-9:30pm
- Salle Hunebelle, place Jules Hunebelle 92140 Clamart
- Free participation
The purpose of the closing public meeting is to draw up an initial assessment of the contributions, to share the lessons learned from the preliminary consultation and to discuss the next steps for continued consultation.
Sign up
In order to guarantee quality exchanges, the number of participants is limited for meetings with registration. We thank you for informing us if an impediment no longer allows you to participate in the meeting, in order to allow as many people as possible to participate.
Mail: [email protected]
From 27 February to 20 March, talk to the teams during the local meetings
- Clamart station: 27 February 2023 (8:30 am-10 am)
- Trosy Market, Clamart: March 4, 2023 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Châtenay-Malabry city centre: 11 March 2023 (9am-11am)
- Jardin Parisien district, Clamart: March 14, 2023 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Plessis-Robinson Market: March 17, 2023 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Béclère Hospital, Clamart: March 20, 2023 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)