Actors and funding
He is leading the studies for the extension of the T10
The project owner of the T10 tram, Île-de-France Mobilités
Île-de-France Mobilités is the organising authority for mobility in Île-de-France. As the main player within the network, it organises, decides, invests and innovates to improve mobility and the service provided to passengers by promoting the vision of all transport in the Île-de-France region (train, RER, metro, tram and bus). As the project owner, Île-de-France Mobilités is leading the studies for the extension of the T10 tram, and is leading the consultation.
They are associated with the project
- The public establishments Vallée Sud Grand Paris and Grand Paris Seine Ouest
- All the municipalities concerned by the project: Clamart, Le Plessis-Robinson, Châtenay-Malabry, Antony, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Vanves and Malakoff.
They co-finance the project up to the preliminary studies
They will allow the drafting of the "schematic diagram", the reference document that presents the functional programme of the project and all its characteristics with a view to the public inquiry. Co-financing is carried out through a financing agreement.
The State
The modernisation of everyday transport is a strong priority for the State.
By committing to public transport projects (modernisation of the RER, extension of metro lines, creation or extension of trams and bus lines in dedicated lanes), the State is pursuing its objectives: to make the transport network more efficient, to make it part of the dynamics of the territories and to better meet the daily needs of Ile-de-France residents.
The Île-de-France Region
As a challenge of economic dynamism and quality of life, the Île-de-France Region has made daily transport one of its priorities. In order to make the transport revolution for the benefit of Ile-de-France residents a reality, the Region is co-financing ambitious projects to create an interconnected and efficient network. Its objective: to carry out the projects expected by users and essential to the development of the Île-de-France.
The Hauts-de-Seine Department
By facilitating travel within its territory and developing infrastructure that contributes to economic development and the improvement of the living conditions of its inhabitants, the Hauts-de-Seine Department is pursuing its commitment to mobility.