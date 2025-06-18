ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
Ongoing consultation (2023-2025)
Updated on
Public Meeting June 2025
Support for the public meeting of June 18, 2025
Minutes - Public Meeting
18 juin 2025
Studies, alternative solutions, bus mode
Juin 2025
Studies, alternative solutions for tram mode
Juin 2025
Spring 2024 Workshops
Report of the workshop in the Jardin Parisien district - March 30, 2024
Downtown Sector Workshop Report - March 27, 2024
Report of the workshop in the station sector - 20 March 2024
Spring 2025 Workshops
Minutes of the Downtown Sector Workshop - February 5, 2025
Downtown Sector Workshop Support - February 5, 2025
Report of the workshop in the Jardin Parisien sector - February 12, 2025
Support for the workshop of the Jardin Parisien sector - February 12, 2025
Report of the workshop in the Clamart station sector - 12 February 2025
Support for the workshop in the Clamart station sector - 12 February 2025
Auditions of actors
Summary of the stakeholder hearings
The guarantor's annual reports
Interim report of the continuous consultation (October 2023 - September 2024)
Interim report of the ongoing consultation (October 2024 - September 2025)