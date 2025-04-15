How will land acquisitions be made?

The land acquisitions identified in the framework of the project have not been stopped at this stage. They depend on the location of the structures, the construction techniques and the organisation of the work, which will be specified in the rest of the studies. The project will have to go through several important stages before the start of any land acquisitions, including the public inquiry prior to obtaining the declaration of public utility. As an ticket, the public inquiry is planned at this stage in the second half of 2026.