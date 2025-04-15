Why is a rear station necessary at the Gare de Clamart terminus?

Firstly, it is recalled that this scenario is not at this stage the one favoured by Île-de-France Mobilités given its land impacts.

At this stage of the studies, a rear station is proposed, which is the most robust solution to guarantee a smooth operation of the extended T10, the frequency of which will be increased compared to the current T10. This configuration allows tram trains to be parked and returned without interfering with the trains arriving or departing from the station. It should be noted that the other terminus of the T10 at Croix-de-Berny is configured as an ante-station, which exports additional operating constraints to the terminus at Clamart station.

Additional studies are planned thereafter to confirm the scenario that will be selected at the terminus and to specify its characteristics. Although impacts on private built land have been identified in connection with the creation of a rear station in scenario 2 (T10 route in the Boulevard des Frères Vigouroux axis), this scenario is not the one favoured to date by Île-de-France Mobilités given its land impacts.