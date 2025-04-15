How are careers in the sector taken into account?

At this stage of the studies, it has been taken as a prudential hypothesis to study routes that avoid interfaces with quarries as far as possible (which in practice requires bypassing them remotely).

In the course of the studies, depending on the choice of plant locations and the results of the geotechnical investigation campaign, the route may be adjusted, and if necessary, the project will include the treatment of certain quarries (for example by filling them in). These treatments will be carried out in compliance with standards and rules of the art to ensure that the work is carried out safely.