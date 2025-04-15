ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
How are you going to take into account the traffic in the district and ensure that buses and road traffic are maintained?
Will buses and cars be able to circulate during the works? Controlling the impact on traffic is an important issue at the stations and terminus. The impacts will be specified in the rest of the studies: they will depend on the rights of way necessary to carry out the work according to the scenario chosen (among those proposed for consultation). Measures will be taken to limit as much as possible the impact on traffic (buses, cars, bicycles, pedestrians, etc.) during the works.