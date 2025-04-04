ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
How will heavy goods vehicles be used to carry out the work?
The work will generate the circulation of heavy goods vehicles that will supply the site and evacuate the excavated soil for the construction of the structures (tunnel, stations, ancillary structures). The heavy vehicle traffic plan and the logistics of the site will be specified in the next phases of the studies, based on the extension scenario chosen. One of the challenges will be to limit the inconvenience linked to these traffic for local residents