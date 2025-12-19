How are the counts and forecasts of ridership carried out on the T10 tram?

There are several sources of data to estimate and monitor the number of visitors to the T10:

Validation of transport tickets when boarding the tram (by nature, this data underestimates the use of the line: phenomenon of fraud, non-validation or equipment failure)

Counts of passenger boarding and alighting carried out on an ad hoc basis and on a given day (campaign carried out in April 2025)

Origin-destination surveys carried out on an ad hoc basis (campaign carried out in April 2025)

Automatic door counting data (this data is in the process of being certified and is not yet qualified)

The open data includes the electronic ticketing validation data. They only take into account certain tickets (old magnetic/paper tickets are not counted, for example). In addition, the tram may be subject to non-validation (due to forgetting or missing a ticket) or equipment failures of the validators.

With this data, we value long-term trends more than the figures delivered.

The figure announced at the public meeting and on the website is based on manual counts carried out all along the line, this source is much more reliable and captures the actual attendance on a given day. In the coming months, if automatic counts are qualified, attendance can be monitored dynamically.

As with all Île-de-France Mobilités projects, the T10 ridership forecasts are made with the ANTONIN model. The latter takes into account the various factors that influence mobility, in particular the changes in the transport offer and the territorial dynamics provided by the Paris Region Institute.

The attendance forecasts are fed by all the data mentioned above. For Q10, the counts and the survey carried out in April 2025 serve as a reference, they make it possible to verify the model's ability to reproduce the existing one, an essential step before any forecasting work. It should be noted that the attendance observed in these counts is in line with the forecasts of attendance at the morning rush hour presented to the public inquiry of phase 1 of T10. The daily use of the line is higher than expected.