What is the status of the consultation?

Since February 2023, the T10 tram extension project has been subject to public consultation. First, during a preliminary consultation under the aegis of the National Commission for Public Debate, at the end of which Île-de-France Mobilités took the decision to continue the project according to a tunnel scenario. Then a phase of continuous consultation, always followed by a guarantor appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate, currently underway until the public inquiry scheduled for 2026.

The first phase of the continuous consultation, between November 2023 and spring 2024, made it possible to establish a shared inventory, in particular during a cycle of workshops by sector conducted with the people of Clamart. At the end of this first phase, Île-de-France Mobilités was able to rely on the feedback of the territory's inhabitants, users and associations to enrich the study phase which began in the spring of 2024. In February 2025, the second phase of the continuous consultation began, with a new cycle of workshops by sector, organized to present the progress of the studies with regard to the results of the comparative analysis of the different scenarios for the installation and insertion of the structures.