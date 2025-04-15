How was the connection with line N and the future line 15 of the metro thought out?

Studies are underway on the management of the expected transfer flows between the T10, line 15 and line N at Clamart station. Discussions are being held with the Société des Grands Projets to study the feasibility of an underground connection between the T10 station and the station of line 15 (which is itself connected to the platforms of line N) and with the SNCF to further characterize the interface between the T10 extension project and the nearby railway tracks.