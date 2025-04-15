How would the extension of the T10 tram complete the local public transport network?

The T10 tram project and its extension should make it possible to ensure a structuring transport service throughout its territory. By providing a connection to the future metro line 15, it would allow the inhabitants of the south of the Hauts-de-Seine to have easier access to jobs in the west of Paris, in particular in La Défense and Boulogne-Billancourt, and more generally to the entire metropolitan transport network. The extension of the T10 tram would also have the effect of expanding the local public transport network by offering an alternative to the T6 tram and the RER B for residents or employees wishing to join line 15 or Paris. Finally, the commissioning of the extension of the T10 tram would offer the opportunity to restructure the region's bus network, by eliminating redundant lines, optimising connections with the tramway and redeploying the bus offer to promote efficient feeder to the new stations.