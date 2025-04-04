How long will the work take?

At this upstream stage of the studies, the duration of the work is estimated at about 5 to 6 years, including 3.5 years of structural work, which corresponds to the "peak" of activity. Work on the various structures can be carried out simultaneously. The phasing of the work will be specified in the rest of the studies once the locations of the various stations have been decided. One of the challenges will be to limit the impact on the territory and for local residents.