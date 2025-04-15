What are the next steps in the consultation?

In the light of the results of the consultation workshops, the next step is to arbitrate with the project partners, in particular the local authorities, on the options to be explored in greater depth in the continuation of the studies, in order to gradually converge towards the scenario that will be presented to the public inquiry.

The conclusions of these arbitrations as well as the synthesis of the analyses on the alternative solutions mentioned by some participants in prior consultation, will be the subject of a presentation to the public. The objective is to be able to proceed with this restitution in the 1st half of 2025.