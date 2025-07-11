What is the estimated attendance of the extended T10?

According to the ridership forecasts made at the preliminary consultation stage, the extension of the T10 would double the number of passengers on the line by the time of the project. The extension would thus be used daily by 53,000 passengers/day (83,000 passengers on the entire line from Croix-de-Berny to Clamart station). The forecasts for the use of the extended T10 will be updated in the continuation of the studies, before the public inquiry. These forecasts will feed into the socio-economic balance sheet that will make it possible to balance the costs and benefits of the project. The latter will be assessed by the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI), which will issue an advisory opinion, then the report will be made public at the public inquiry.

During this survey, local residents and all those who wish to do so will be able to publicly express their opinion on the project.