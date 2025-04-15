Will there be any nuisance (noise, vibrations) during the operation of the tramway and line 15, especially for properties near these 2 lines?

In general, Île-de-France Mobilités is vigilant in integrating these aspects from the earliest design phases of the project, as part of the "ERC" approach (avoiding, reducing, or compensating for the project's impacts on the environment and human health). In particular, the project will have to comply with specific noise regulations for the design of emergences during the operation phase. The perception of vibrations depends in particular on the depth of the tunnel and the characteristics of the dwellings located at the right of the route. The T10 tunnel envisaged at this stage would be deep (rails located at least 20m deep in relation to the natural terrain in the terminus sector), which severely limits the interfaces with the buildings on the surface. Acoustic and vibration studies will be carried out on the basis of the selected scenario to specify the impacts of the project and define the appropriate measures. The vibrations of the line 15 tunnel, if they are observed, will also be taken into account.