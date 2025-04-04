How are the potential locations of the stations chosen?

In general, the locations of the structures are sought in such a way as to offer a good service to the territory, taking into account the constraints of the subsoil and the occupation of surface space, with the aim of limiting the volume of land acquisitions where possible.

Thus, the locations for the Mairie station were proposed in such a way as to avoid an impact on the surrounding private buildings.

The overall volume and location of land acquisitions will be specified in the continuation of the studies, on the basis of the scenario that will be presented to the public inquiry.