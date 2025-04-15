ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
Is it possible to start the descent of the tramway towards the entrance of the tunnel from the RD906 bridge by taking advantage of the passage under the hopper in order to limit the nuisance?
The location of the tunnel entrance in the Béclère sector was analysed and compared to the other options. The results of this comparative analysis were presented at the consultation workshop of 12 February 2025 dedicated to this sector (support and report available).
One of the main difficulties of this option is that it requires the resumption of the existing infrastructure of the T10 over more than 500 metres and the closure of the Béclère and Jardin Parisien stations for the duration of the works, with a prolonged interruption of the connection between the T10 and the T6. In addition, part of the work (underground construction of the Jardin Parisien station) would remain located in the immediate vicinity of the houses in the Jardin Parisien district and the forest.