Why propose two intermediate stations on the extension of the T10 and what are the expected benefits?

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to facilitate access to the future metro line 15 for the south of the Hauts-de-Seine department, open up the city centre of Clamart (about 1.5 kilometres from Clamart station) and maximise the number of homes and jobs served by the tramway in Clamart. Thus, the construction of a second intermediate station on the extension would serve approximately 10 to 15% more homes and jobs in the project's area of influence (see the analysis presented at the spring 2025 consultation workshop on the "downtown" sector, the support and report of which are available on the website). The aim is to facilitate access to the station for the people of Clamart, by offering an optimised connection with metro line 15 and line N, but also in the other direction to the facilities and the employment area to the south of Clamart (Béclère hospital, Novéos district, Inovel Parc via the T6 tramway, etc.). The stations are also an asset for the service of local facilities and shops, and more generally for the attractiveness of the sectors served in the long term. For these reasons, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to propose two intermediate stations on the route of the extension.