What would be the size and location of the rear station?

The length of a rear station depends on the route and the operating principle of the line (number of trains to be stored). The minimum length is about 100 m, i.e. the length of a stored tram train and the switches and crossings necessary to turn the trains. There is technically no maximum length. However, the project owner is attentive to the use of an additional tunnel line, which would incur a higher ecological and financial cost than initially thought.

The location of the rear station depends on the configuration chosen. In the case of a configuration of the T10 perpendicular to the L15 station, it is not possible to build a rear station under the Boulevard des Frères Vigouroux (and therefore not possible to install the evacuation shaft there) because the structures would be in conflict with the tunnel of line 15. The evacuation shaft would then be located on plots located on rue des Garrements. In the case of a configuration of the T10 parallel to the L15 station, the rear station and its evacuation shaft would be located under the station square, near the recently delivered residential block.