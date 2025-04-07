ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
Where would the necessary ancillary structure be located between the "Centre" and "Gare" stations?
At this stage of the studies, the footprint required for the construction of an ancillary structure is estimated at approximately 1500 m², ideally in one piece to the right of the structure and failing that, with a remote works right-of-way. The location and characteristics of the ancillary structure will be specified in the rest of the studies, once the location of the stations has been stabilised and the route has been precisely defined.