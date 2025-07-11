What are the main objectives of the T10 Tram extension project?

The extension of the T10 tram would extend the service of the existing line, which currently connects Antony to Clamart. By offering a connection with line N and the future line 15 of the metro, the addition of this link would effectively connect the city of Clamart and the south of the Hauts-de-Seine department to the metropolitan network and would thus complete a public transport offer considered insufficient with regard to the needs of the territory.

Indeed, the current bus lines serving the station, in particular line 189, provide a fine service to the territory but suffer from traffic difficulties on their route. These lead to longer travel times and make passage times less reliable. In addition, buses are already very busy at rush hour. In the run-up to the project, the attractiveness of Clamart station will be considerably enhanced due to the commissioning of metro line 15 and the reinforcement of the service to line N (from 4 to 8 trains per hour during peak periods in the short term, then 12 trains per hour or more in the longer term). At the same time, travel needs should continue to develop with the arrival of new inhabitants and jobs in the area. The tramway is a high-performance solution that would offer better travel conditions to passengers.

The T10 tram extension project thus meets three main objectives: