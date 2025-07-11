What will be the depth of the station envisaged in the area of the former "Marionnaud" and what is the perimeter envisaged for its construction?

At this stage of the studies, the station is planned to be at a depth of about 25 metres, although this point will have to be clarified later. The surveys carried out in this sector will make it possible to refine our knowledge of the subsurface and will feed into the future of the studies.

If the option of a twin-tube tunnel is chosen, the principle envisaged is to insert one of the two tubes under the road (Avenue Victor Hugo) and the second under the private plots (to be specified in the rest of the studies).

The scope of the work will be refined in the continuation of the studies for the public inquiry. The design of the station and the organisation of the work will be designed with the aim of reducing the impact on land as much as possible. In addition to the land necessary for the construction of the structure on the odd-numbered side of Avenue Victor Hugo, additional land acquisitions may be necessary in the immediate vicinity in order to free up sufficient space for the work. In the interest of transparency, Île-de-France Mobilités wished to inform the owners potentially affected by this station by letter, without the need for land acquisitions being confirmed at this stage.

As a reminder, the work area includes the area of the future structure but also the functionalities necessary for the site (staff living quarters, equipment storage, machine traffic, etc.).