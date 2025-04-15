Why was the above-ground scenario not retained at the end of the preliminary consultation?

The preliminary consultation confirmed that the above-ground scenario did not appear to be sustainable, particularly in view of its impact on the land and buildings along the route in Clamart (see the project owner's response to the consultation report on the project's website). Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore decided not to retain it, but has undertaken to examine and evaluate the alternatives proposed by the participants in the preliminary consultation. A restitution to the public of the analyses on these alternatives will be organised in the 1st half of 2025.