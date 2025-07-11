Why a station in the area of the former "Marionnaud"?

Since the preliminary consultation in 2023, several installation options have been studied, taking into account the feedback from the consultation and technical constraints. In particular, the location of the station in the area of the former "Marionnaud" was suggested by some participants in the consultation meetings. The multi-criteria analysis of the different options was presented to the public in the spring of 2025 as part of the consultation workshop on the "downtown" sector (the presentation material and the minutes of which are available on the website). The option of setting up near the Maison Blanche park, closer to the main shopping area, was ruled out because it was considered too impactful on the built land. The other options were ruled out for reasons of technical incompatibility or constraints that were too strong for the completion of the work.

The location in the area of the former "Marionnaud" has several advantages:

It is located on the natural route of the project halfway between the town hall and the station, about 800m from these two poles, which makes it possible to balance the service of the T10 extension and to maximize the number of inhabitants and jobs benefiting from the tramway;

The plots concerned are relatively sparsely populated compared to the sectors further south on the route, and partially unbuilt with the presence of an orchard. This makes it possible to envisage a reduction in the impact of the project on the built environment, in accordance with the objectives of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The location of the stations, as well as all the structures necessary for the operation of the line, will be detailed in the next phases of the design studies (land and financial needs will be re-examined).