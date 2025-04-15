What is the route and length of the scenario envisaged?

At the end of the preliminary consultation, held from 27 February to 24 April 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue the studies according to a tunnel extension scenario. According to this basic scenario, which is still subject to change and which will be clarified as the studies progress and the ongoing consultation, the tramway would begin its descent at the level of the Jardin Parisien station to the entrance of the tunnel located in the sector and would continue under the forest of Meudon and the city centre of Clamart. This scenario would include the creation of 3 new stations, for an additional 3.1 km of route and 5 minutes of travel time from Jardin Parisien to Clamart station:

Clamart Town Hall

Centre of Clamart

Clamart station

To allow the emergency services faster access to the tunnel, it would also be necessary to install 2 ancillary structures on the route:

Bois de Clamart (bowling alley sector / sports course)

Lazare Carnot sector.

To minimize geotechnical risks, the route would avoid underground quarries as much as possible. Particular attention would also be paid to the interfaces with the other elements present in the basement (underground car parks, building foundations, etc.).