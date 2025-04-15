How to move between the town hall sectors of Clamart and Béclère during the landfill work? This will depend on the location and configuration of the landfill, as indicated in the presentation materials (available here). For all configurations, a reduction in the number of traffic lanes is to be expected on Avenue Claude Trébignaud during the works. Like what:

For the installation in the Jardin Parisien sector, only one lane would be maintained in each direction of traffic since two lanes of traffic would be mobilized by the site to limit the impact on the forest.

For the installation in the Béclère sector, a direction of traffic should be diverted to the adjacent lanes (rue Andras Beck for example) and closures of cycle paths would be expected.

Additional studies will be carried out once the extension scenario has stabilised, to better define the impact on traffic and the measures to reduce the associated inconvenience.