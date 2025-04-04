Will there be expropriations of the depths?

Acquisitions of the depths may be necessary depending on the route that will be chosen, as soon as it deviates from the roads on the surface.

For example, the arrival of the T10 in parallel with the metro line 15 ticket tunnel would require an inflection of the route upstream and the passage under private plots, therefore the acquisition of depths.

Île-de-France Mobilités will, as far as possible, favour the amicable acquisition of the depths (and more generally of the land necessary for the project), rather than the use of expropriations.