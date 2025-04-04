ExtensionJardin Parisien > Gare de Clamart
What is planned if defects are observed following the passage of the tunnel boring machine?
As part of the ongoing studies, reconnaissance is planned to assess the sensitivity of buildings located near the tunnel route, according to their characteristics.
Inventories of potentially interfacing buildings are typically carried out before and after the work.
Finally, precise monitoring of the work is carried out as the tunnel boring machine progresses using ad hoc instruments positioned on the buildings.