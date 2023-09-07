[NEW DATE] Work on the Corbeil-Essonnes bus station will start on Monday 11 September

Works at the Corbeil-Essonnes – Zola terminus

Since June 2023, work has started at the Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station, which will be the terminus of the line. Eventually, the terminus will be a charging point for buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service.

What work needs to be done?

The work is now continuing with the extension of the platforms of the future Tzen 4 station, in order to accommodate the new Tzen 4 buses, bi-articulated by 24 meters. The platforms of the Tzen 1 station will also be redeveloped.

When does the work take place?

Following a reorganisation of the work schedule, this phase of work will begin on Monday 11 September for a provisional duration of one and a half months.

What does this change?

The Gare de Corbeil-Essonnes stop will not be served for the duration of the works and the bus lines will terminate:

Lines 301, 303 and 405: Sub-Prefecture terminus

Line 401: terminus Général de Gaulle (Tarterêts)

Line 402: terminus Lycée Robert Doisneau (Tarterêts)

Car traffic on Rue Émile Zola and Avenue Serge Dassault will be maintained.