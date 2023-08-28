In Evry-Courcouronnes, the concession works are progressing!

Publication date: September 30, 2020

Since this summer, the concession companies whose networks are located under the future tracks of the Tzen 4 have begun their diversion.

In turn, they intervene to move these networks (water, electricity, gas, telecommunications, etc.) so as not to interfere with the bus infrastructure: in the event of network maintenance, bus traffic will not be disrupted.

In Evry-Courcouronnes, the GRDF networks located between the Temps des Cerises and Bras de Fer stations have been moved in recent weeks.

A look back at the completion of the work: