Discovering the construction stages of the Tzen 4 - The construction of the chassis

The chassis is the basic structure on which a vehicle is built. It is the foundation on which all the elements rest, such as the engine, bodywork and essential components.

The installation of the chassis is the starting point for the manufacture of the Tzen 4 buses. It is designed to allow perfect stability of the entire vehicle.

The metal parts are cut and shaped according to the design plans. The parts are then welded and assembled to form the chassis. This stage is one of the most spectacular, as it is where the bus begins to take shape.

Discover the first images of the construction of the bus chassis exclusively!