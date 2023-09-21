Discover the construction steps of the Tzen 4 – Cable assembly

The advanced technology of the Tzen 4 buses requires the installation of numerous electrical cables to ensure the proper functioning of the power supply, the information transmission system, the electronic components, the information screens and the air conditioning:

Cable preparation: First, the cables are selected and cut to the required length according to their location in the bus.

Cable routing: they are then installed through the bus chassis using brackets and fasteners.

Connection: Once the cables are installed in the designated locations, they are connected to the system to which they belong (bus control, brightness, telecommunications, air conditioning, etc.).

Tests: the teams then carry out tests to verify the correct connection of the cables and their operation.

Finalization: if the tests are conclusive, the teams close the panels to cover the cables.