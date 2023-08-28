Kick-off of infrastructure work

Publication date: December 2, 2022

From Monday 5 December, infrastructure work on the future Tzen 4 line will begin! Following the rerouting of the concession networks, it is now time for infrastructure works. They will consist of building new lanes dedicated to buses or redeveloping existing ones, modernising stations and making them accessible to all passengers (including people with reduced mobility) or making facilities for pedestrians and bicycles (such as bicycle rack spaces at each station). The new Tzen 4 line will also make it possible to carry out landscaping, in particular on the RN7 in Corbeil-Essonnes or on the rue Pierre Brossolette in Ris-Orangis.

Work will start in Ris-Orangis, Evry-Courcouronnes and Corbeil-Essonnes. A diversion route has been set up on the Place du Moulin à Vent in Ris Orangis. Bus lines will also be diverted

The Tzen 4 line will replace the current 402 bus line between Viry-Chatillon and Corbeil-Essonnes, a section that is currently saturated. It will benefit from the first bi-articulated and 100% electric buses in Île-de-France, which will run from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. at a high frequency (every 5 minutes during rush hour). Accessible to all, these buses will have a capacity of 140 people, compared to 100 people in the current buses of the 402. The Tzen 4 will thus offer more comfort to passengers but also more reliability thanks to its dedicated bus lanes and its priority at traffic lights.

In addition, our local agents – Stella and Madia – are present along the route and can be reached by email and phone:

Madia:

[email protected]

06 34 33 54 06

Stella: