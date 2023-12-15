[WORK INFO] Work continues in Ris-Orangis
Traffic modified between Avenue Jean Claude Rozan and Rue de la Marie Blanche
The Tzen 4 will replace the 402 bus between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station thanks to a more efficient line, and more spacious and 100% electric buses.
- What work needs to be done?
Work is continuing to adapt the dedicated site (lanes dedicated to buses) to the future Tzen 4 buses, which are 24 metres long.
- When does the work take place?
The work will take place from January to May 2024.
- What does this change?
- Traffic between Avenue Jean Claude Rozan and Rue Marie Blanche will be modified and switched to a temporary lane located along the Ferme du Temple residence;
- The intersections between Rue Pierre Brossolette and Avenue Jean Claude Rozan as well as Rue Auguste Plat/Cimes will remain open during the works, except for occasional interventions;
- The intersections with Allée Eugène Mouchot and Rue de la Marie Blanche will be closed.