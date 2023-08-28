[Works Info] Terminus La Treille in Viry-Chatillon

Publication date: June 1, 2023

Work at the La Treille terminus

The "La Treille" station will be the terminus of the Tzen 4 line. The terminus is not a station like any other since it will be a charging area for electric buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service. Construction work on the technical equipment of the Tzen 4 began in March 2023 in Viry-Chatillon.

What work needs to be done?

The stage of the work, which starts at the beginning of June, consists of carrying out the bus turnaround area, the landscaping of the terminus, as well as the platform of the future Tzen 4 station.

When does the work take place?

This work will begin on 5 June 2023 for a provisional period of 5 months.

What does this change?

During this phase, the median and Avenue de la Grande Borne will be under construction. Car traffic will be maintained between Rue des Radars and Avenue Victor Schoelcher. To allow the construction of the future station, traffic on Avenue de la Grande Borne will be alternating.

The market will remain open during the work and access will be maintained. However, some parking spaces will have to be removed.