[Works Info] Grigny Centre train station

Publication date: July 10, 2023

Work on the Route de Corbeil

The Tzen 4 is a new high-performance bus line running on a dedicated lane (called a "dedicated lane") for a large part of its route. It will replace line 402 over 14 km between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station. This new bus will be the first 24-metre, 100% electric bi-articulated bus in the Île-de-France region. Infrastructure work on Tzen 4 began in December 2022.

What work needs to be done?

During this first phase of work, the roads of the Route de Corbeil near the Grigny Centre station will be redeveloped to accommodate new tracks in the dedicated lane of the Tzen 4.

When does the work take place?

This work will begin on Monday, July 17, 2023 for a provisional duration of 5 months.

What does this change?

During this work, the Corbeil road, near the Grigny Centre station, will be closed to car traffic. Detours are set up via Chemin de Corbeil and Avenue des Tuileries.

The Corbeil road will be reserved for bus traffic. Temporary stops at the "Gare de Grigny Centre" station will be set up and moved according to the different stages of this work.