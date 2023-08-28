The manufacture of the Tzen 4 buses has begun!

Publication date: May 10, 2023

The first prototypes of the Tzen 4 bus are under construction!

The series construction phase began recently with a rate of construction of one bus per week. It takes several months to build a bus.

First, the chassis is assembled, then the first electrical elements are installed. Then, the installation of the first exterior elements is carried out. The last phase – before the technical inspection – is the installation of all the interior fittings.

Find the very first photos of the buses on our media library: https://tzen4.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/albums/14373/

