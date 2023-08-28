The work on the Bus Operations Centre is almost complete!

Publication date: April 12, 2023

Over the past few months, all the structural work on the bus operations centre has been completed, leaving room for the finishing work.

This work consists of the installation of the last networks such as heating or air conditioning, the finishing of paintwork or the installation of amenities (toilets, changing rooms, showers, etc.), as well as the last planting of indoor and outdoor green spaces; including those of the future 2000m2 green roof terrace. In all, more than 40 different local species have been planted.

The next steps consist of the construction of the final roads (parking, buses and staff), the installation of outdoor LED lighting, equipment for charging electric buses, and the installation of the bus washing machine.

The end of the work on the COB is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

What is the purpose of the Bus Operations Centre?