A new base camp has been set up in Évry-Courcouronnes

Publication date: April 13, 2023

Évry-Courcouronnes secondary living base

The Tzen 4 is a new, high-performance bus line that runs on a dedicated lane for a large part of its route. It will replace line 402 over 14 km between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station. This new bus will be the first 24-metre, 100% electric bi-articulated bus in the Île-de-France region.

Infrastructure work on Tzen 4 began in December 2022. In Évry-Courcouronnes, they consist of adapting the lanes dedicated to buses for the circulation of 24-metre-long vehicles (compared to 18 metres currently).

The current bus stops of line 402 will be transformed into the Tzen station, accessible to all (including people with reduced mobility).

What work needs to be done?

To carry out the work, a base camp will be set up near Avenue Paul Delouvrier.

The installation of the remote site will take place from Monday, April 17, 2023. This will be used until the summer of 2024.

What does this change?

During the work on Tzen 4, construction trucks will access the base camp via Rue Michel Ange and Boulevard des Champs Élysées. These services will take place during work hours (weekdays and daytime).

