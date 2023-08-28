[Works Info] Closure of the intersection between Rue Pierre Brossolette and Boulevard Denis Papin de Ris-Orangis

Publication date: June 13, 2023

Closure of the intersection between Rue Pierre Brossolette and Boulevard Denis Papin

Infrastructure work on Tzen 4 began in December 2023 in Ris-Orangis and continues on Rue Pierre Brossolette. To ensure a more efficient circulation than the current 402 bus, the Tzen 4 will run on dedicated lanes (dedicated site). The stops of the 402 bus will also be transformed into the more comfortable Tzen station.

What work needs to be done?

The work consists of creating lanes dedicated to buses.

When does the work take place?

This work will begin on Monday, June 19, 2023 for a period of 3 months.

What does this change?

During this phase, the intersection between Rue Pierre Brossolette and Boulevard Denis Papin will be closed. A diversion has been set up for residents of Boulevard Denis Papin.

The number of car lanes will be reduced, with one lane maintained in each direction.