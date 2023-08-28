Developments at the northern terminus of the line

Publication date: March 15, 2023

At the northern terminus of the future Tzen 4 line, work is starting. They aim to transform the current La Treille station to prepare it for the arrival of the new buses that will make their return there.

In addition, equipment essential to the proper functioning of the line will also be built: an operating room allowing drivers to take/return their service and an electrical substation to recharge the electric buses.

To find out about the final developments, consult our Tzen 4 plan book!