[Works Info] Terminus of Corbeil-Essonnes Station – Zola

Publication date: July 17, 2023

Since June 2023, work has started at the Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station, which will be the terminus of the Tzen 4 line. Eventually, the terminus will be a charging point for buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service.

What work needs to be done?

The work is now continuing with the extension of the platforms of the future Tzen 4 station, in order to accommodate the new Tzen 4 buses, bi-articulated by 24 meters.

The platforms of the Tzen 1 station will also be redeveloped.

When does the work take place?

This phase of work will begin on 24 July 2023 for a provisional duration of two months.

What does this change?

Temporary stops have been set up at Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station for lines 301, 303 and Tzen 1 (see map). Since 10 July, lines 401, 402 and 405 no longer serve Corbeil-Essonnes station.

Car traffic on Rue Émile Zola and Avenue Serge Dassault will be maintained.

More information on bus diversions on the TICE website: bus-tice.com