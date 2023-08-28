[Works Info] Terminus of Corbeil-Essonnes Station – Zola
Publication date: July 17, 2023
Since June 2023, work has started at the Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station, which will be the terminus of the Tzen 4 line. Eventually, the terminus will be a charging point for buses and will also allow drivers to start/end their service.
- What work needs to be done?
The work is now continuing with the extension of the platforms of the future Tzen 4 station, in order to accommodate the new Tzen 4 buses, bi-articulated by 24 meters.
The platforms of the Tzen 1 station will also be redeveloped.
- When does the work take place?
This phase of work will begin on 24 July 2023 for a provisional duration of two months.
- What does this change?
Temporary stops have been set up at Corbeil-Essonnes Zola bus station for lines 301, 303 and Tzen 1 (see map). Since 10 July, lines 401, 402 and 405 no longer serve Corbeil-Essonnes station.
Car traffic on Rue Émile Zola and Avenue Serge Dassault will be maintained.
