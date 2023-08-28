[Bus diversion] Évry-Courcouronnes city centre

Publication date: June 2, 2023

From Monday 5 June, bus lines using the bus lanes in the centre of Évry-Courcouronnes will all be diverted, except for lines 401 and 402. Postponement stops will be offered on the Boulevard des Champs-Élysées.

These diversions, which are expected to last 6 months, will allow the rehabilitation of the dedicated site for the future Tzen 4 line.

In addition, the Greater Paris Sud Agglomeration is carrying out work in the Agora sector.

More information on the Tice website: www.bus-tice.fr